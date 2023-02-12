On February 11, there was a shocking and dangerous scene in Guangdong: parents ran with their children upside down. (video screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, February 11, 2023]On February 11, the topic of “Guangdong Earthquake Moment: Parents Carried Their Children Upside Down” topped Baidu’s hot search list, triggering heated discussions among netizens.

According to the Guangdong Provincial Seismological Bureau, the China Seismic Network officially determined that at 10:41 on the 11th, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.76 degrees north latitude, 114.64 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 11 kilometers. The epicenter was located near Yuanxi Street, Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, 157 kilometers away from downtown Guangzhou.

According to local monitoring in Heyuan, when the earthquake occurred, the ground shook violently and the earthquake was felt strongly. Netizens in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Huizhou, Shantou, Meizhou, Heyuan, Dongguan and other places said they felt the earthquake.

Surveillance video of Heyuan residents’ home recorded a thrilling scene. At the moment when the earthquake happened, a child was sitting on the sofa playing with a mobile phone. A parent suddenly rushed over in panic, holding the child’s leg upside down, and ran wildly. As he rushed out of the house to escape, the child’s head seemed to be dragged to the ground.

The incident aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Many netizens thought the parent’s behavior was inappropriate: “The child who was grabbed by the leg suddenly lost weight.” “I don’t agree with this behavior. Aren’t you afraid that the child’s head will hit the ground or the glass door?” “I also If you don’t agree, can’t you just hug and run? It’s easy to hit the child’s head and it’s even more dangerous.”

Some netizens also said: “The time difference between picking up a child and picking it up like this is not too big. It can’t even save a second, but it is much, much safer! It is true that every second counts in a crisis situation, but it is true that once the child is picked up like this. If you hit your head on the ground or hit a table leg, etc., the consequences will be disastrous!

Besides, it wasn’t a big earthquake, nothing on the table fell off, and the cars and people outside the door were all safe and sound. Such a reaction is really extreme, and I don’t agree with this father’s approach. “

Some netizens also said: “At a critical moment, how can I save my life? I’m afraid there won’t be plan one, plan two, etc. I’m sure the first reaction is how to save my life!” Paradise.” “Don’t say that the child is injured. The situation will be different in a second. Dad’s performance is very good.”

“Guangzhou Daily” reported that after the earthquake, the Guangdong Seismological Bureau launched an emergency response to a magnitude Ⅳ earthquake.

Some Guangzhou Railway trains have been suspended. Trains passing between Heyuan North and Boluo North Stations on the Jiangxi-Shenzhen High-speed Railway, and between Lankou and Huizhou Stations on the Beijing-Kowloon Railway have been suspended. Trains on the Jiangxi-Shenzhen High-speed Railway and the Beijing-Kowloon Railway will be delayed to varying degrees.

As of 11:54, a total of 70 aftershocks had occurred, with the largest aftershock of magnitude 2.0. The type of this earthquake is mainly of the aftershock type. It is unlikely that an earthquake of magnitude 5 or above will occur in the original earthquake area in the near future.

