Science Finally Discovers What Dying Feels or Looks Like

Argentine journalist Victor Sueiro experienced something incredible in 1990 when he suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and was declared “clinically dead.” He was dead for 40 seconds, but miraculously came back to life. Sueiro left behind several books detailing his experience, which included the typical stage of the tunnel, the light, and a feeling of peace.

The story of Sueiro is similar to that of others who have been on the verge of death, and for the past decade, scientists have been investigating what happens when someone dies. The result of these investigations, which includes stories and tests with psychedelic drugs and brain scanning of rats, is surprising.

In 2013, scientists from the University of Michigan measured the brain activity of a group of rats at the time of their death. The rats showed brain activity defined by levels of low gamma waves different from those in the normal waking state. This brain activity was related to conscious perception, leading scientists to conclude that the brain remains active at the time of death.

According to scientists, death includes several stages, starting with respiratory arrest, followed by cardiac arrest. In the next four to six minutes, brain damage is complete, leading to hallucinations such as “seeing the light at the end of the tunnel” or having memories of loved ones.

This research has offered new insights into what it feels or looks like to die, challenging traditional beliefs and raising new questions about the nature of death. For more on this story, visit Clarin.