Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Lars got into a fight with Michael Jordan’s son Sports

Attractive Larsa Pippen no longer earns as much as before because her followers don’t like the fact that she was 17 years younger than Marcus, the son of Michael Jordan.

The basketball world was left in shock when it was learned that Larsa Pipen (48), the former wife of the famous NBA player Scotty, cheated on the much younger Marcus Jordan! Michael Jordan’s son is even 17 years younger than the most famous seductress of NBA stars, but that’s exactly what she needed – someone “new”, younger, someone who will restore her faith in love!

After her divorce from Scottie Pippen, with whom she “broken the bed” for four nights, Larsa Pippen had an affair with Malik Beasley, and now she seems to have settled down. She’s been in a relationship with the son of the greatest basketball player of all time for months now, but that has a downside. The stable relationship they are building has completely destroyed Larsa Pippen’s business, that is, her adult site profile! It seems that her followers are more bothered by Marcus than Marcus is bothered by his chosen one posing naked!

“I have no problem with that” Marcus Jordan said during Tuesday’s show, adding, “As long as it makes her happy, as long as she enjoys it… And look, I think that’s a source of income for you. I would never want to block your success or your well-being .” Check out what Larsa Pippen looks like:



Larsa Pippen recently commented with Andy Cohen how much she actually earns from profiles on the adult site, and many were confused by the number. Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife revealed that within weeks earned about 200,000 dollars from just one of her fanswhich is huge money compared to other models.

However, there are few who like what Larsa Pipen is doing lately! The most famous “cougar” of the NBA League said that the relationship with Michael Jordan’s son is not good for her business at all, because the fans don’t like that she now has a boyfriend! “Literally, the people who write to me there seem like they’re not happy that I’m in a relationship with you, but it’s fun,” said Larsa and revealed: “It’s fun and cool, as long as you don’t mind. If you stopped liking what I do, I would stop. I would close the account!“

For those who are curious about Larsa’s profile on the website “Onlyfans”, it should be noted that she is one of the few celebrities who does not charge for access to content. In fact, it’s completely free to subscribe and follow the content he creates for all his followers, and only special wishes are paid – probably very expensive, because Larsa Pippen makes quite a good living from this business!