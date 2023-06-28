Home » Deutsche Bahn abuses market power on the ticket platform
From the Bundeskartellamt’s point of view, Deutsche Bahn violates competition law when selling train tickets via its own mobility platform. “According to the findings of the Federal Cartel Office, DB is using its key position in the transport and infrastructure markets to restrict competition from third-party mobility platforms,” ​​the authority announced on Wednesday.

Specifically, it is about the transfer of data, advertising and discount bans and withholding various commissions for third-party platforms. The cartel office instructed the railways to change the corresponding behavior and contractual clauses. The railway criticized the decision and announced appeals. “The Federal Cartel Office intervenes in key issues in the entrepreneurial freedom of DB,” said the group.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.

