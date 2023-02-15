Surprise resignation today for the first minister of local government of Scotland and leader of the independence party of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon. To anticipate them, before a press conference scheduled in Edinburgh, are the British media.

According to a source close to her quoted by the BBC, Sturgeon is simply tired and “sick” of the political responsibilities she has held for some time. In office since 2014, when she took over from longtime pro-independence leader Alex Salmond after defeat in the referendum on Scotland’s secession from the United Kingdom held that year, she remained unchallenged at the top of the nationalist-progressives of the SNP and local government in Edinburgh for almost a decade.

His exit from the scene, however, is part of a wider changing of the guard within the party, already marked recently by the resignation and replacement of Ian Blackford as party leader in the British Parliament in Westminster. In addition to the failure of Sturgeon’s strategy of legally and constitutionally obtaining a bis popular vote on independence – which the central government of London, the last instance in the matter, refuses to grant – through an appeal that finally reached the Supreme Court: appeal rejected in recent months and which has effectively dismissed for now any concrete prospect of a close referendum revenge, despite the divisions on Brexit.