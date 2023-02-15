news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 14 – “We played the match we were supposed to play, I’m satisfied”. These are the first words of Stefano Pioli, after the triple whistle of Milan-Tottenham, in front of the Mediaset cameras. “This was a difficult game, against a tough team,” continued the Milan coach. “In the second half we could have played further up front, but I saw great spirit in the boys. We could have doubled through De Ketelaere and Thiaw, but Tottenham also gave us problems on set pieces. Today was the first stage, the next time it will be more difficult”. (HANDLE).

