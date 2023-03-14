by palermotoday.it – ​​32 seconds ago

Following the numerous requests for assistance received, Federconsumatori has decided to open a “Sportello del Cittadino”, in via Roma 72, for the presentation of applications for joining the new facilitated definition (Rottamazione-quater), introduced by law n.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Scrapping quater, Federconsumatori opens a branch for facilitated definition appeared 32 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».