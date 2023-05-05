Scudetto 2023, Naples champion of Italy. Madness in the city: 1 dead and over 200 injured. LIVE

Party for Naples: 203 wounded

203 injured people arrived in the emergency rooms of the hospitals in Naples managed by the ASL Napoli 1 during the night of the celebrations for the Scudetto. In this count are the 4 involved in what appears to be a shooting, one of whom died. Of the 203, 38 were white codes, 65 green, 75 yellow and 22 red. In addition to the 4 hit by bullets, there are people with knife wounds, people with hand injuries from the explosion of firecrackers, people with dislocated shoulders, people with broken wrists and limbs, people with eye trauma from blows or firecrackers, people with fractures of the nasal septum, people with lacerated contused wounds from accidents or falls, people with head trauma, people assisted for panic attacks, asthmatic crises due to smoke inhalation, and one in cocaine overdose. Among the green codes 3 policemen attacked. Assisted after 3 drunks and people who had smoked drugs.