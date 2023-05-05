Messi’s Saudi Arabia trip accelerates PSG deconstruction

Dhe distinction between author and work is sometimes a tricky matter is also known from other arts. In football, the example from Naples shines in this respect, where the unconditional devotion to the once divinely playing Diego Maradona does not stand in the way of the fact that his character had a few very earthly traits – and yes, this ambivalence probably even gives him the special ability to connect founded by this man, who is known to many as “D10S” or as GOAT, the acronym for the greatest of all time: The Greatest Of All Time.

Another candidate for this title is his fans – or should one say more contemporary: followers? – these days to a hard test. Strictly speaking, this isn’t really that new. After all, Lionel Messi was a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia when he won the World Cup in Qatar in December – but given the Argentinian’s performances on the green pitch, that was a side note at a tournament that was already provocatively in of the art of the non-political.