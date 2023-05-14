Scudetto final, a super Imoco Volley wins hands down in Monza and postpones everything to game 5

It’s really true that the big teams, right when they’re under pressure, bring out the character and the desire to overturn difficult situations. The Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano, with its backs to the wall, totally succeeded in its intent, conquering in race 4 of an absolutely unpredictable championship final an Arena that was already looking forward to the party. The eloquent final 3-0 certifies that it is really difficult to snatch the Scudetto from this team, which pulls out incredible resources when you least expect it.

The panthers, with the exception of a balanced first set won with advantages, literally dominated the scene, thus returning to raise their voices and regaining the right to play for the title in front of their fans.

The fifth and final act will therefore take place next Monday at the PalaVerde. There will be no more appeal: the winner celebrates, the loser explains.







