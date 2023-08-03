Search and rescue at sea do not encourage migration. The results of the study published in “Nature”

0
There is a political narrative which portrays search and rescue operations for migrants at sea as responsible for the increase in landings in Europe. According to this version, such activities would in particular favor irregular migration, and therefore deaths along the way, altering the ability of migrants to make an informed choice whether to leave or not.
Well, that would not be the case.
