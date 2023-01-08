Home World Seattle public schools sue social media for harming students’ mental health
World

Seattle public schools sue social media for harming students’ mental health

by admin
The public schools of Seattle have filed a new mega-lawsuit against the tech giants that own TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, accusing them of harming the mental health of millions of kids.

by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

In the 91-page document presented in court, he reports Abc news, it notes that from 2009 to 2019, there was a 30 percent increase in city public school students reporting feeling “dead blue or hopeless nearly every day for two weeks or more at a stretch.” In particular, schools accuse social media of being responsible for the greater spread of a series of pathologies including anxiety, depression, eating problems and cyberbullying.

Not only that, according to the complaint, all this makes it more difficult for schools to carry out their job of educating students forcing them to seek the support of mental health professionals, develop alternative and parallel teaching plans on the effects of social media, as well as train teachers on the topic.

by Raffaella Menichini

In essence, the lawsuit is asking the court to order big tech companies to pay damages and to pay for prevention and treatment for excessive and problematic use of social media.

