The first episode of the journey of Sebastian Cortes in music closes with the release of a first album as “Everything has changed forever” in which all the virtues that turned his irruption onto the national scene, back in the times of the pandemic and bedroom pop, into one of the most interesting sensations of the entire batch of new artists who opened the door to a form of novel and rabidly connected with his generation and with that confined present in which we all lived not so long ago.

Little remains of that current that influenced the entire national panorama in one way or another, as well as of that way of life and creation that arose next to it. Its most experienced representatives have taken steps forward to become diverse artists who, without forgetting premises such as the authorship of both music and lyrics, a taste for electronics and a strong emotional and sentimental charge, have known how to take the public they dragged to other latitudes. . From hyperpop to the electronics of the Jersey Club sound or a personal electronic pop. This is the case of Sebastian Cortes and of his “Everything has changed forever”an album with which the artist from Madrid has put on his work overalls, producing and composing it on his own to achieve a result that is not intimate, although romantic, with which he shows that he has a gift.

In “Everything has changed forever” the certainty that there is a background with exacerbated attention to detail flies over; everything is in the place where it should be. The right dose of each ingredient brings us closer to an album from virtuosity that, however, is covered in romanticism and emotion. Formal perfection and feelings in one. This contrast, which could and should be its differential factor, enriching in general, ends up becoming a somewhat disconcerting issue. Sebastian Cortes has signed a debut album loaded with love songs, the primordial gasoline of pop ever since, but it doesn’t quite take us to the place it wants. More of a designer electric car than a collector’s classic that needs to improve its core. As always, the virtues and achievements of the work help us to better understand the less high flights. Songs like “Selfish” (over every “Selfish”), “Entertain myself”, “Everything has changed forever” or “Between you and me” they are memorable songs that shock us with their brutal honesty and surprise us with their handling of sound codes. In other topics, however, only those codes that do not transcend emotions appear.

With everything, Sebastian Cortes signs a first album with which he lays the foundations to believe that he will have an interesting career in music (perhaps not in the most mainstream music) to which, of course, we can always look carefully and enjoy. “Everything has changed forever” it is a job to sit and wait for an artist who must look inside more than outside and speak more times from what he feels because when he does he has things to say.