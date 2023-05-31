Home » Second sell out the tickets for their special concerts in Murcia
Second have been one of the leading independent groups on the national scene for years. And it is that they have a trajectory of more than twenty years of career and nine albums published, first in English and later in Spanish. But they are not going to leave discreetly after a series of concerts around the country, not at all. In fact, you are going to celebrate three unique and unforgettable concerts in the city that saw them grow and succeed, Murcia. The December 28, 29 and 30 They are the ones chosen to carry out this emotional “see you forever”, but in the absence of announcing new dates, the tickets for these three shows have already sold out.

In the first concert titled “I carry your pulse” (Thursday 28 December) the group will offer us “its most elegant facet”. He friday december 29 will take by title “Everyone has fun” and it will be a night full of surprises with various historical collaborations of the band. And the last date, the Saturday December 30it will be “For the whole universe”which means that the performance will be broadcast via streaming so that fans of the band can enjoy the concert from anywhere in the… universe.

The concerts will be held at Teatro Circo de Murcia. Find out about if there will be new dates in this same link. Don’t miss it, because the group made up of Sean Frutos (vocals), Jorge Guirao (guitar), Fran Guirao (drums) and Nando Robles (bass), wants to say goodbye to their fans in the best way possible.

