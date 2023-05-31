Home » Nunzia de Girolamo attacked in Rome – VIDEO
by admin
Nunzia De Girolamo (Instagram nunzia.degirolamo)

Nunzia De Girolamo attacked in Rome tells on Instagram: “A boy kicked the car for no reason, what happens to people?”

The presenter and former minister Nunzia DeGirolamo was attacked in Rome. It was she herself who recounted the terrible episode in a video recorded under the carabinieri station where she filed a complaint and then published it on Instagram.

The presenter of the successful program Hello male she said she was attacked by a boy who had previously cut her off. Not happy, she started kicking her car, also breaking her mirror. Fortunately, a man who witnessed her scene ran to her rescue, ordering the boy to stop. Later a lady also intervened.

Nunzia De Girolamo: “I don’t know what’s going on, people are going crazy”

“While I was driving my car – he says Nunzia DeGirolamo – I was attacked. Not only did he cut me off, but she kicked my car and uprooted my side mirror. Now I understand when one freezes when she’s being attacked”. “It could have been a tragedy,” she continues. I don’t know what’s going on, people are going crazy.”

The former minister, who explained the reasons why apprezza Elly Schleinshe then launched an appeal to her rescuer to help her with the complaint.

