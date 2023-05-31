Nanhu District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau launched three major promotion actions to fight the battle against the Asian Games



Focusing on the deployment requirements of the province’s three major promotion actions to welcome the Asian Games, the Nanhu District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to the principle of “early deployment, overall planning, and high standards”, and uses overall strength and extraordinary efforts to comprehensively refine and deepen the work plan to build an efficient and smooth The working mechanism focuses on rectification on the spot, improvement on the line, and beautification on the surface, so as to promote the great improvement of the city’s quality.

The first is to vigorously carry out urban quality improvement actions. Drawing on the experience and practices of cities such as Hangzhou, combining the regional culture of Nanhu District and incorporating elements of the Asian Games, a number of provincial-level characteristic roads and “sit on the ground” demonstration blocks will be created. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 65 shops and signboards along the street have been upgraded, 72 business premises along the street have been upgraded, and 3 advertising signs along the street have been beautified.

The second is to vigorously carry out actions to improve urban refined governance. Focusing on the rectification of the city’s “ten chaotic” phenomena, the centralized promotion of major roads and the blanket inspection of model roads, adhere to the principle of “persuasion first, punishment second”, and concentrate on organizing and carrying out actions to improve city appearance management. Focus on rectifying the phenomenon of occupying the main and secondary arterial roads in the jurisdiction, crossing the door, mobile vendors, hanging, drying, and stacking indiscriminately. So far, a total of 137 mobile vendors have been banned, 51 damaged banners have been cleaned up, 51 random drying places, 153 random parking cases, and 1029 stray dogs have been captured.

The third is to vigorously carry out actions to improve urban civilization. Extensively promote the civilized concept of “the city is beautiful because of you”, strengthen the atmosphere of the Asian Games, comprehensively promote social civilized actions such as garbage sorting and civilized dog breeding, regularly organize “woodpecker” volunteer activities and civilized publicity such as civilized dog breeding into the community, and increase awareness of The persuasion and law enforcement of uncivilized behaviors such as walking the dog without leashes, focus on cultivating a new trend of urban civilization, and strive to make civilization a common practice in the field of urban management. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 32 various volunteer activities have been carried out, with more than 700 participants; more than 20 on-site publicity activities for civilized dog raising have been carried out, and more than 4,000 copies of civilized dog raising promotional materials have been distributed.