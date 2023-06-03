Home » Security forces fire on protesters in Iran. Ong: “Several wounded”
TEHRAN – Iranian security forces injured several people when they opened fire on demonstrators protesting the death of a student shortly after his release. This was reported by human rights groups. The demonstrations took place on Thursday evening ad Abdanan in the western province of Ilamwith a Kurdish majority. This was stated among others by the gruppo Hengaw based in Norway and the Kurdistan Human Rights Network based in France.

People had taken to the streets to express their anger after the death of Bamshad Soleimankhani, 21 anni, just a few days after its release. Images from Hengaw show people parading in the street while the sounds of gunfire can be heard and some people seen being injured by shots. The veracity of the images could not be ascertained.

Hengaw said 25 people were injured. Soleimankhani, according to news collected by the organizations, was foaming at the mouth upon leaving prison and was taken to hospital where doctors found multiple fractures and cigarette burns. It has not been clarified precisely for what reasons and when the student was arrested.

