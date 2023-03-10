On the evening of March 8, 2023, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Mitch McConnell, center) was admitted to the hospital after falling. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell (Mitch McConnell) fell in a hotel in Washington on Wednesday (March 8). After falling down, he was taken to the hospital.

“(Republican) Leader Mitch McConnell was tripped this evening while attending a private dinner at a local hotel,” McConnell’s spokesman said in a statement. .”

McConnell was hospitalized after falling while attending a private dinner at a Washington hotel, spokesman David Popp confirmed to Fox News Digital.

As for whether McConnell was injured and to what extent, there was no news as of publication.

In August 2019, McConnell also fell once and broke his shoulder. Pope said at the time that McConnell was tripped outside the patio of his Louisville home.

McConnell, 81, is the longest-serving Republican leader in the Senate. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1984. He served as Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021 and has since served as Senate Minority Leader.

After the 2022 midterm elections, the two parties in the Senate are narrowly divided, with Democrats controlling the Senate by a 51-49 margin.

McConnell is known for helping achieve key Republican priorities, including filling the Supreme Court with conservative justices, passing Trump-era tax cuts and often thwarting Democrats’ legislative agenda.

Before being elected to the Senate, McConnell served as a magistrate for Jefferson County, Kentucky, from 1978.

McConnell’s hospitalization comes as Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and California Democrat Dianne Feinstein have also been hospitalized in recent weeks. Fetterman sought treatment for depression and Feinstein for shingles.

Feinstein said on Twitter Tuesday that she is recovering at home.

