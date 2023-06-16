Serbia beat Jordan Dejan Joveljić scored two goals | Sport

The Serbian striker scored two and kept the national team in a good rhythm before the important match of the EURO qualifiers

Source: MN Press

The striker of the national team Dejan Joveljic he brought victory for Serbia against Jordan in Austria and showed coach Dragan Stojković with two goals that he can count on him. Given that Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Vlahović and Luka Jović are “nailed” as a striking attacking trio, and this time they are not in the team, Joveljić convinced Pixi with his performance against Jordan that he absolutely deserves a place in the strongest team in Serbia.

The attacker who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy missed a great chance in the second half when Dušan Tadić “connected” him with a goal, and then he reacted much more focused in the next two situations – scoring two goals in them. First, he equalized at 2:2 with an assist from Sergej Milinković-Savić after the break…



Dejan Joveljic Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

And then, after a short departure of both teams from the field, he made the final score 3:2 and brought victory to the “eagles” before visiting Bulgaria in the qualifiers for the European Championship. Look at that goal after it Pixie was praising at the expense of the young striker from Bijeljina.