Politics – Pro Asyl warns the Greens of "Asylum Turnaround"

Politics – Pro Asyl warns the Greens of "Asylum Turnaround"

Frankfurt am Main (German news agency) – The refugee protection organization Pro Asyl warned the Greens against an “asylum turn” before their state council in Bad Vilbel on Saturday: “A crystal-clear human rights position was always part of the Green DNA,” said the head of the Europe department, Karl Kopp, the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday edition). “What is happening now is an asylum turnaround by the Greens and the traffic lights as a whole and a very risky manoeuvre. You can lose a lot of credibility and support in the process.”

In any case, Pro Asyl was “bitterly disappointed and angry”. In his own words, Kopp is still hoping for corrections to the most recent negotiation result of the EU interior ministers in Luxembourg. The governments of the European Union would “ultimately have to decide again whether they agree to this,” he said. “That’s why the argument, despite all the sadness and anger, isn’t over yet.” Pro Asyl wants to demonstrate with other human rights groups in front of the conference building in Bad Vilbel on Saturday.

