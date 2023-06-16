Bologna wins game 4 after two overtimes, now it’s 2-2 with Milan

The series of the final scudetto of the Serie A basketball 2022-2023 is now in perfect draw after four games. There The power of Bologna has succeeded in establishing itself against theOlympia Milan also in we are 4.

A victory that seemed easy, but instead came only after two overtimes for the coaching team Sergio Scariolo. Immediately ahead by ten points in the first quarter, up by nine at the long interval. Gap jumped to 13 in the third quarter and up to 18 in the last quarter, but the coaching team Hector Messina recovered all the disadvantage and found an incredible draw on 76-76.

Balance also maintained in the first over-time, finished 80-80. But in the second Bologna was much stronger than in Milan and eventually won by four lengths, 93-89 the final score. 18 points for Marco Belinelli and Jordan Mickey at Virtus, but the top-scorer of the evening was Shavon Shields with 26. In Olimpia also 16 points per Shabazz Napier.

The series is now so on 2-2, with the field factor that has always been respected so far. Now will be the time for the two teams to return to the Forum of Assago for race-5 Monday 19th June at 20:30. For sure we will then again at the Segafredo Arenawe are 6, wednesday 21 always at 20:30.

Serie A final, game 4: Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna

Basketball, Serie A playoff final 2022-23, game-4

Bologna, Segafredo Arena 2OT FINISHED THE POWER OF BOLOGNA OLYMPIA MILAN 93 89 Referees: Begnis, Attard, Grisons

