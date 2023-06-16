watchOS 10 will add ‘Lockdown Mode’ for extreme protection – Qooah

Apple will introduce the “Lockdown Mode” feature for Apple Watch, which has been successfully applied in iOS/iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. In the upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 systems, the paired Apple Watch will be able to enable this feature. According to Apple, this mode provides an extremely high level of security, protecting users from the threat of sophisticated digital attacks. This mode places strict restrictions on apps, websites, and functionality.

According to Apple’s official instructions, you can know that after enabling “Lock Mode”, the working methods of some applications and functions will change, mainly including the following aspects:

Messages – Most message attachment types are blocked, except some images, videos, and audio. Features such as links and link previews will not work.

Web Browsing – Some complex website technologies are blocked and may cause some websites to load slowly or not function correctly. Additionally, website fonts may not be displayed and images may be replaced with missing image icons.

FaceTime – Incoming FaceTime calls are blocked unless you have previously called the person or contact.

Apple Services – Invitations to Apple services (such as invitations to manage your home in the Home app) that you receive are blocked unless you have previously invited the person.

Shared Albums – Shared Albums will be removed from the Photos app and new Shared Album invitations will be blocked. You can still view these shared albums on other devices that do not have “Locked Mode” enabled. After turning off “Locked Mode”, you need to turn on “Shared Albums” again in the device settings.

Device connection – To connect an iPhone or iPad to an accessory or another computer, the device needs to be unblocked first. To connect an Apple chip-equipped Mac laptop to an accessory, your Mac needs to be unblocked and explicitly approved.

Configuration Profiles – Configuration profiles cannot be installed while the device is in “Lockdown Mode” and cannot be registered for Mobile Device Management or Device Supervision.

On the whole, this mode is an optional extreme protection mode specially prepared for a very small number of groups. After turning on the “Lock Mode”, you can still make phone calls and exchange pure text messages. Emergency contact functions such as SOS Emergency Call will not be affected.