Serbia is among the favorites at the World Cup, says Saša Đorđević Sport

Aleksandar Đorđević talked about the national teams of Serbia and China.

Source: MN PRESS

Aleksandar Đorđević believes in the success of the Serbian national team at the World Cup. The former coach of the Eagles, who now leads the Chinese team from the bench, knows everything about the qualities of Svetislav Pešić’s team. These two national teams will “cross paths” in the group stage of Mundobasket.

Before the official match in Manila on August 28, Serbia and China will play a preparatory match in Shenzhen on August 20. Sale promises to fight. “It will be a very difficult game. Serbia is one of the favorites, not only in our group, but also in the entire competition. We will prepare as best we can to match an extremely strong SerbiaĐorđević said.

While leading the Serbian team, he often used the saying “peace in the head, fire in the heart”. He also uses it when talking to Chinese basketball players. “It was also said to these players, achieving top results without it does not exist. The player must have fire in his heart, the desire must exist, but the head must be full of peace. It is up to me to fill that head with certain knowledge and to prepare them to go out on the field with that ardor and fire.. I hope we can improve every day and that is the goal of all our coaches.”

In New Belgrade, a field was opened in his honor and on that occasion he spoke to journalists. Before talking to the media, he addressed the children who had gathered there. “Hopefully one of you has worn the jersey of Serbia and brought a medal. Many dreamed of medals and success on these fields. Some have made it with me, and I have made it with some of them. Thanks to everyone, parents, brother, wife, children. Enjoy, the champions are getting ready here,” Đorđević concluded.

