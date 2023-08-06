Serbian basketball players lost to Latvia at the European Championship | Sports

The young female basketball players of Serbia (U20) ended their quest for gold after losing to Latvia with a score of 53:56.

Source: MN PRESS

Serbia’s under-20 basketball players, after a great fight, were defeated by Latvia with 56:53. They did not reach the final of the European Championship, so they will fight for the bronze medal against Spain, which was defeated by France in the second semi-final with 75:47.

The most effective players in Serbia were Nevena Rosić with 14, Dunja Zečević with 12, Anđela Matić with eight, Anđela Marojević with seven. Vanesa Jas with 19 points, Katrina Ozola with 11 points led Latvia to the table.

Serbia opened the match brilliantly. After the first section, she led with 26:13. The Serbian basketball players did not allow any initiative from the Latvian national team and had solutions for the rival’s defensive setup. Latvia didn’t give up, but Serbia maintained its lead and had a six-point advantage at halftime – 34:28.

However, Latvia played brilliantly during the third period, leading 47:43 before the last. Serbia increased the level of aggressiveness, reaching the lead – 47:45 four minutes before the end. It was clear that an uncertain ending would follow.

Vanesa Jasa hit a triple for 53:53, Nevena Rosić retaliated, but already in the next attack, Jasa hit again for 56:53. Serbia had two attacks to equalize, but failed to reach the much-desired three.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

