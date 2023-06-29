Home » Serbian juniors in the quarter-finals of the World Basketball Championship | Sport
World

by admin
Serbia will play against France for a place in the semi-finals.

Source: MN PRESS

The junior basketball team of Serbia (up to 19 years old) qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Championship. The “Eagles” shone in the match against South Korea and did not leave their opponents a single moment of hope as they ended up winning 115:82 (33:12, 27:16, 27:32, 28:23). Already after the first quarter, it was clear that Serbia was much better, and by halftime they were already 30 points ahead, and in the sequel they “put on the brakes” in order to keep their strength going forward.

Filip Borovićanin led the way in Vladimir Đokić’s selection with 26 points, but they had more players in good spirits, so Lazar Đoković added 16, Luka Vudragović 12, and Filip Radaković stood out with ten points. As for South Korea, Moon, Hasel Lee and Yujin Lee scored most of the points (as many as 61).

Serbia will play France in the quarter-finals on Friday, and a day later they could face the better team from the USA-Japan duel. In the second part of the draw are Spain and Argentina, that is, Canada and Turkey.

