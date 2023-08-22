Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has affirmed his country’s respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit in Athens. Both leaders emphasized the importance of mutual support for territorial integrity and sovereignty in their partnership. Vucic stated that Serbia has consistently expressed its respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity since the beginning of the conflict. Zelensky expressed gratitude for Serbia’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its support for Ukrainian refugees in Serbia.

It is worth noting that Belgrade, traditionally aligned with Moscow, has been balancing its historic ties with Russia and its aspirations for greater European integration. Western diplomats have been working to steer Vucic away from Russian influence and towards closer ties with the European Union. However, observers say that the current approach, focusing on incentives rather than punishment, may not be effectively achieving its goals. Serbia has refused to join the EU sanctions against Russia and has pursued its own interests in the region, potentially sparking conflicts without fear of reprimand from the West.

