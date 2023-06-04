Serbia’s fifth protest against violence | Info

The participants of the opposition protest “Serbia against violence”, who gathered in front of the National Assembly shortly after 6 pm, started a protest walk along Kralja Aleksandra Boulevard, Beogradska Street towards Slavija Square.

Source: Phonet

In front of the building of the General Secretariat of the President of Serbia, six stands were set up tonight, where the participants of the rally “Serbia against violence” write messages to the head of state, Aleksandar Vućić.

Previously, actors Dragan Bjelogrlić, Nenad Maričić, Svetlana Bojković, Stanika Gligorijević’s son, Milutin, presenters Ivan Ivanović, Zoran Kesić addressed the crowd on the platform in front of the Serbian Parliament.

“Enough with violence, hatred, dumbing down, bullying, framing the worst and most incompetent among us who are in the most responsible positions, said the author of the TV show “24 minutes” Zoran Kesić at the rally “Serbia against violence”, in front of the parliament building.

Kesić stated that the state needs urgent changes, so that “children would want to stay in it”.

Bjelogrlić pointed out that he came above all to address the youth.

“If there is a bottom, we touched it that day, but the fact that you young people took to the streets in such large numbers to clearly say that you do not want to live in a diseased society gives us hope that we will rise from the bottom,” actor Dragan said today Bjelogrlić at the “Serbia against violence” protest.

As he emphasized, he came to acknowledge the young people and express his sincere admiration that they respond to the violence they are exposed to in this freakish regime with dignity, peace and love.

“I didn’t always know that. You are better than me. You are better than us who unfortunately left you this kind of Serbia. We left you a society full of violence, hatred and strange values. We left you a divided Serbia, full of fear and humiliated people “, assessed Bjelogrlić.

Professional people are marginalized, while the uneducated and incompetent are appointed to the most responsible positions in society, said actress Svetlana Bojković in front of the parliament building.

“Education and culture are marginal, although they represent the foundation of the nation and its identity”, said Bojković.

Comedian Ivan Ivanović told the head of state Aleksandar Vučić today at the rally “Serbia against violence” that it is unacceptable that no one is responsible for the mass murders in the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” and in Mladenovac.

“The power is yours and yours alone. Privatize the responsibility”, said Ivanovic, addressing Vučić.

The rally “Serbia against violence” is being held a month after the murder of eight girls, one boy and a school guard in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School and the murder of eight people in Mladenovac.

