World

One Twitter user noticed the new, higher prices in a fast-food restaurant and shared it on social networks.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The price increases we have witnessed in the last year have hit those who often eat “on the street” or in restaurants, especially hard. Meat is significantly more expensive than a year ago, so lovers of kebabs, patties and gyros now have to shell out significantly more money to treat themselves to these specialties.

That’s why a photo of a price list from a fast food restaurant in Banovo Brdo attracted a lot of attention on Twitter, when users saw how much all these specialties cost. One Twitter user noticed the new, higher prices in a fast-food restaurant: “One of the countless insanities regarding prices from Banovo Brdo”

  • Stuffed burger 620.00
  • Giros veliki 720.00
  • Large pizza 1800.00
  • Burger 200gr mesa 1190,00

“I don’t care if I know who’s buying this,” he wrote.

And people below continued to comment on it: “It’s a big pizza, 50 cm, but it seems to me that it was 1,100.00 6 months ago”, “I don’t know what’s happening everywhere, but this with the prices is not normal, I’m almost in In the Czech Republic, he literally paid everything cheaper”, “It went up almost 100 percent in a year, a filling was 350 dinars at the same place”, “And as for fast food, things are simple there – you don’t buy”…

(WORLD)

a photo of a price list from a fast food restaurant in Pirot attracted a lot of attention on the “Reddit” forum, when users saw how much all these specialties cost in the south of Serbia.

