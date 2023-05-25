Sergej Ćetković on adopted daughters | Entertainment

Sergej Ćetković rarely talks about his private life, but on one occasion he opened his soul and talked about his pets, which he adopted together with his wife.

Singer Sergej Ćetković has been in a harmonious marriage for years with his wife Kristina, with whom he now has two little girls. Their love is so strong that he dedicated to her the first album in his career (2001) which bore her name, and so many years later they are considered one of the most harmonious couples on stage.

They have known each other since childhood, when they had no idea that fate would bring them together in this way. Great love, respect and attention kept them together, and after the struggle for offspring, they decided to adopt two girls who are the center of their world. Today they consider this the best decision in their life.

From the first day, the couple gives their daughters immense attention and love, but despite that, they never hesitated whether to tell them the truth, that they were not their biological parents – “The problem and barrier for all people is fear – what will happen when the children find out that they are adopted. My daughters know that they are adopted,” Sergej said openly on one occasion, and then revealed how he told them:

“I told them from the first day that there was a school for children where we came, and they said: ‘Well, where are you so far?’. When we got Mila, we told her: ‘My sister and I came to that school, we were looking for you, and you raised your hand and said: ‘Here I am!'”.

“You have to find a way to convey it most vividly, most closely through a fairy tale. People always make a bogus out of that story, they wait until the age of 18 and the like, and it shouldn’t be like that“Sergej said sincerely.

The Ćetkovićs also have a clear position regarding the biological origin of their pets: “They know everything and if they want to meet their biological parents, we will do everything in our power to make it happen. These are normal things, I have no fear of that because no one can be their mother and father more than the two of us, regardless of the fact that we did not give birth to them,” Sergej said at the time and added: “We were destined for them, they were born for us, just as we were born to be their parents. God had such a plan for us and we thank him for that“.

