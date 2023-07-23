sergej milinković savic scored a goal on his debut for al hilal | Sport

Watch Sergey’s memorable debut in Arabia.

Source: Twitter/WorldMilinkovic

He reacted perfectly to the cross from the right, running to the right place and putting his head where it should be, for the Saudis to lead 1:0.

In this way, he further enhanced the spectacle in front of 70,000 fans in love with the new team and Al-Hilal’s sound reinforcements.

In a short address to the fans, he delighted them with the greeting “Salam alejkum”. See:

Milinković-Savić left Lazio this summer after eight years and accepted an offer from Asia. His club earned 40 million euros, while Sergej’s annual salary is reportedly 20 million. He is under contract with the Saudis until 2026, when he could return to Europe at the age of 31, where he also played for Vojvodina and Gent.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

