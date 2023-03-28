The midfielder of the Serbian national team spoke about two national team players – his brother who “saved” Serbia and the double scorer who brought victory.

The Serbian national team did not shine, but they beat Montenegro (2:0) in Podgorica and continued their journey to the European Championship. After two rounds of qualification, Dragan Stojković’s team has a maximum of six points on its account and a good situation to find itself in Germany next summer, in the company of the best teams on the continent. Vanja Milinković-Savić and Dušan Vlahović are the most deserving of the second victory in the qualifications, and Sergej was talking about them.

The Lazio midfielder did not play one of his best matches in the national team – during the first part of the match he struggled because he was too close to Dusan Tadic and they could not show magic in that part of the match. Nevertheless, Serbia managed to connect in the continuation, and after Vanja shined in the goal, to achieve an important victory!

“When we gathered in Pazova, we planned six points, everything turned out as it should and we are all happy because we won both games. We are waiting for June in first place. Now I saw the slow motion video of Jovetić’s defense, it wasn’t easy, but all the best to Vanja. Great save, it’s important that he saved something like that at 0:0. He certainly helped us to raise our motivation to a higher level afterwards and to try to score a goal“, Sergej said after the match.

The Serbian national team played two different parts of the match in Podgorica – it was only in the second that they went for the win and achieved it with the goals of Dušan Vlahović. The Serbian striker scored three times in the first two qualifying games, so he returns to the club with much more confidence.

“We didn’t play very well in the first part of the match, it wasn’t as we planned. Then in the second part we took the ball more and tried to create space in the middle. We succeeded and scored two goals. I hope this will help Duci. I’ve always said that he’s a great striker, now maybe he’s having that moment where he’s trying, but he won’t get into the goal. He needs to be patient, like any striker. These three goals will give him some motivation, he will try to set everything right in Turin,” Sergej concluded.