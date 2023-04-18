Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “DAMPYR. VAMPIRES, DEMONS AND LEGENDS”

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

DAMPYR.

VAMPIRES, DEMONS AND LEGENDS

Three unobtainable classics signed by Mauro Boselli

to get lost in the horrors handed down by ancient legends

From the prolific pen of Mauro Boselli arrives at the bookstore and comic store DAMPYR extension. VAMPIRES, DEMONS AND LEGENDSthe volume that collects three special stories thanks to which Dampyr fans can get lost in the horrors handed down by ancient legends.

A theme park in Transylvania dedicated to vampires, which houses authentic bloodsuckers from all times and countries and which is directed by a Master of the Night… The true story behind the legendary Crusade of the Boys, with the first epic clash between Nergal, head of the secret service infernal, and the angelic Amesha Caleb Lost… The fatal bridge of Mostar, a crossroads of destinies and events, where the memories of Harlan, Kurjak and Tesla are dramatically intertwined… Three great, unobtainable classics of the Dampyr saga.

The introduction is by Mauro Boselli. They sign the drawings Stefano Andreucci, Maurizio Dotti and Fabio Bartolini. The cover is by Stefano Andreucci.