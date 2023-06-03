Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Dylan Dog. Full moon nights”

SERGIO BONELLI PUBLISHER

presents

DYLAN DOG.

THE NIGHTS OF THE FULL MOON

From June 16th in the bookstore and comic shop

Con DYLAN DOG. THE NIGHTS OF THE FULL MOON two famous stories, written by Titian slavery and designed by the duo Montanari & Grassanifilled with howls of terror.

Because we know: the wolf loses its hair but not its vice- And from the lugubrious shadows of the Black Forest to those elongated and smoky streets of London, the call of the werewolf resonates chilling on full moon nights. And when an ancient immortal curse returns to haunt Dylan Dog, amidst mysterious disappearances, dark legends and innocent victims torn apart, distinguishing the real beast between man and wolf won’t be easy at all…

The volume is enriched by the afterword by Franco Busatta and from an interview with Montanari and Grassani.