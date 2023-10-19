Home » Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “MISTER NO. DETECTIVE STORIES”
World

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “MISTER NO. DETECTIVE STORIES”

by admin
Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “MISTER NO. DETECTIVE STORIES”

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

MISTER NO. DETECTIVE STORIES

The volume in which the pilot Mister No is grappling with decidedly “Hard Boiled” adventures returns from October 20th

Back in a single volume DETECTIVE STORIESthe famous 1997 story in which Mister Noplaced in the unusual role of the “Private Eye”, must help his friend Phil Mulligan, a former “private eye” who has reinvented himself as a writer.

In DETECTIVE STORIES, written by Maurizio Colombo and designed by Alessandro Bignamini with cover by Roberto Wrong, Jerry Drake will have to escape the clutches of a New York boss, face the fury of a masked killer driven by a dark spirit of vengeance, follow the tracks, littered with corpses, of a precious and extremely rare stamp and a compromising photo. Definitely “Hard Boiled” atmospheres for our anti-hero, with adventures that seem to come out of the pages of pulp novels or Hollywood noir films.

The preface is by Maurizio Colombo.

See also  Palermo in Girona, first training session, sees Matteo Brunori again

You may also like

Russian and North Korean Foreign Ministers Celebrate Rapprochement...

Hands off the earth!

The return of the mercenaries – World and...

Ancient Europeans’ Staple Diet Revealed: Algae and Aquatic...

Le Lis Casa bets on the power of...

Ferragamo presents women’s loafers – MONDO MODA

Foreign Ministries of Colombia, Argentina, and Chile Condemn...

Udinese-Lecce / We need the perfect match, but...

News Udinese / Masina wants to be there...

Rise in Robberies and Violence in Cuba Amidst...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy