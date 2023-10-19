Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “MISTER NO. DETECTIVE STORIES”

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

MISTER NO. DETECTIVE STORIES

The volume in which the pilot Mister No is grappling with decidedly “Hard Boiled” adventures returns from October 20th

Back in a single volume DETECTIVE STORIESthe famous 1997 story in which Mister Noplaced in the unusual role of the “Private Eye”, must help his friend Phil Mulligan, a former “private eye” who has reinvented himself as a writer.

In DETECTIVE STORIES, written by Maurizio Colombo and designed by Alessandro Bignamini with cover by Roberto Wrong, Jerry Drake will have to escape the clutches of a New York boss, face the fury of a masked killer driven by a dark spirit of vengeance, follow the tracks, littered with corpses, of a precious and extremely rare stamp and a compromising photo. Definitely “Hard Boiled” atmospheres for our anti-hero, with adventures that seem to come out of the pages of pulp novels or Hollywood noir films.

The preface is by Maurizio Colombo.

