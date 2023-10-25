Home » Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “NIGHT TRIP. THE HOUSE” by Vanna Vinci
World

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “NIGHT TRIP. THE HOUSE” by Vanna Vinci

by admin
Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “NIGHT TRIP. THE HOUSE” by Vanna Vinci

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

NIGHT TRIP. THE HOUSE

YOU WILL WIN

The author returns to her beginnings with a new vampire figure, protagonist of a gripping four-part story.

The new miniseries by one of the most popular authors on the Italian and international comics scene arrives in bookstores and comic shops from October 27th. After the success of her graphic novels dedicated to famous female characters such as the Marchesa Casati, Frida Kahlo, Tamara De Lempicka and Maria Callas, Vanna Vinci returns, with this four-part story, to the themes and atmospheres with which she made her debut in the 1990s 90, telling a new vampire figure.

Jana receives an apartment in Bologna from an old friend, the mysterious Vera Mavers. The move into the house produces a series of disturbing events that lead the protagonist to get lost in a hallucinatory journey in search of a group of occult and enigmatic characters who, according to an old book, feed on human blood and are immortal…

The volume will also be available in a VARIANT version which will be on sale exclusively in the bookstores of the Manicomix circuit, at the Bonelli Store and on the Sergio Bonelli Editore online shop (while stocks last).

See also  Unhcr: the pandemic does not stop the flight from wars and persecutions: more than 82 million refugees. Double that of ten years ago

You may also like

dal 21/11 parental control gratis con McAfee Safe...

Growing Dissatisfaction with US Military Presence in Iraq...

The UN Assembly: “Immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza”....

79-Year-Old Former Bank Employee Turned Bank Robber for...

One year after the Halloween massacre in Seoul

innoVaction, how the Vodafone innovation program works

Surviving a Shipwreck: The Robertson Family’s Harrowing Tale

Gaza, the story of a woman who fled...

Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with...

Qatar Sentences Eight Indian Citizens to Death, Accusing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy