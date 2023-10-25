Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “NIGHT TRIP. THE HOUSE” by Vanna Vinci

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

NIGHT TRIP. THE HOUSE

YOU WILL WIN

The author returns to her beginnings with a new vampire figure, protagonist of a gripping four-part story.

The new miniseries by one of the most popular authors on the Italian and international comics scene arrives in bookstores and comic shops from October 27th. After the success of her graphic novels dedicated to famous female characters such as the Marchesa Casati, Frida Kahlo, Tamara De Lempicka and Maria Callas, Vanna Vinci returns, with this four-part story, to the themes and atmospheres with which she made her debut in the 1990s 90, telling a new vampire figure.

Jana receives an apartment in Bologna from an old friend, the mysterious Vera Mavers. The move into the house produces a series of disturbing events that lead the protagonist to get lost in a hallucinatory journey in search of a group of occult and enigmatic characters who, according to an old book, feed on human blood and are immortal…

The volume will also be available in a VARIANT version which will be on sale exclusively in the bookstores of the Manicomix circuit, at the Bonelli Store and on the Sergio Bonelli Editore online shop (while stocks last).

