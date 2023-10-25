Teenager in Artemisa Hospitalized After Acid Attack: Rise in Violence in Cuba?

Teenager Attacked with Acid in Artemisa, Cuba

In a shocking incident, a teenager from Artemisa, Cuba, was viciously attacked by a stranger who threw acid in her face. The horrific incident took place in broad daylight when the young girl was leaving school and preparing to return home.

The Eduardo García Lavandero High School, where the victim studied, denounced the attack on social media. Rebecca Gonzalez, a concerned citizen who came across the news, expressed her outrage on Facebook. Although not related to the teenager, Gonzalez emphasized her indignation and shared that the young girl is currently hospitalized.

Calling upon the authorities to take swift action, Gonzalez stated, “I hope that the authorities do their duty to catch him before such an action happens again. I trust in my God that you will get better soon, my girl! In the meantime, take good care of yourselves, wear glasses, and be very careful.”

Providing further details, reporter Niover High Schools explained that the acid attack in Artemisa was committed by a man on a bicycle who intended to steal the teenager’s cell phone. Although he missed his target, the assailant left the victim with serious injuries.

Currently, the young woman is receiving treatment at the Burn Room in Calixto García Hospital in Havana, Cuba, as confirmed by Licea.

This incident follows another recent act of violence in Artemisa, where a family from Alquízar was assaulted and had all their belongings stolen. Diasniurka Salcedo Verdecia, a Cuban activist, reported that a gang of thieves broke into the family’s house, even though some of the residents were present. The elderly woman of the family was tied up and robbed of everything.

Many users on social media platforms have expressed their concerns about the rising violence in Cuba. However, the regime denies these claims, despite the increasing number of incidents reported by citizens.

Share this: Facebook

X

