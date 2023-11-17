Sergio Massa: From Peronist Ally to Presidential Candidate

Sergio Massa, the current Minister of Economy and the third partner of the Frente de Todos government coalition, is facing off against Javier Milei for the presidency of Argentina. Massa began his political career in the right-wing UCeDé group, which later aligned with Peronism. He then went on to hold various political positions, including head of the National Social Security Administration and mayor of Tigre, before eventually breaking with Kirchnerism and running for president in 2015 as an opponent. This led to a split in the Peronist vote and the victory of Mauricio Macri. Now, Massa is once again vying for the presidency, this time against right-wing libertarian Javier Milei.

Share this: Facebook

X

