Home » Sergio Massa: From Peronist Ally to Presidential Candidate
World

Sergio Massa: From Peronist Ally to Presidential Candidate

by admin
Sergio Massa: From Peronist Ally to Presidential Candidate

Sergio Massa, the current Minister of Economy and the third partner of the Frente de Todos government coalition, is facing off against Javier Milei for the presidency of Argentina. Massa began his political career in the right-wing UCeDé group, which later aligned with Peronism. He then went on to hold various political positions, including head of the National Social Security Administration and mayor of Tigre, before eventually breaking with Kirchnerism and running for president in 2015 as an opponent. This led to a split in the Peronist vote and the victory of Mauricio Macri. Now, Massa is once again vying for the presidency, this time against right-wing libertarian Javier Milei.

See also  Greenland is getting greener. Why is this bad news?

You may also like

Riot Games announces League of Legends fighting game,...

Porto beat Arsenal at the end in the...

Nikkei Stock Average begins a new journey, returning...

Oskar Westerlin, Maria ludvigsen | Oskar Westerlin resorted...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

UNRAE Negative January for the trailer and semi-trailer...

The Smoggers go on tour with their new...

Borrell emphasizes that “Israel cannot have veto power”...

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy