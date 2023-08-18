Sergio Rico left the hospital | Sport

Sergio Riko is now much better after the life drama, but it is evident that he has lost a lot of weight.

Spanish goalkeeper Serhio Riko he left the hospital in Seville after a full 82 days. Riko was literally fighting for his life after the terrible accident that happened to him at the end of May this year when he fell from his horse, but luckily he managed to recover in the end with great medical care. When he left the hospital, he was greeted by fans and numerous journalists, and immediately everyone noticed how he was affected by staying in bed for two and a half months.

According to unofficial information, Rico lost more than 20 kilograms while he was in a coma (about three weeks), that is, he lost 30 percent of his muscle mass. A recovery followed, during which Riko managed to recover at least partially, but it is clear that he will not be able to play on the field for a long time. See how he looked after leaving the hospital:



Sergio Rico was riding a horse that collided with another, runaway horse. After that, Rico and his horse fell to the ground, and the animal then hit him in the head with its hoof, after which his neck vertebrae were broken and he suffered a stroke, so he was rushed to Spain where they fought for his life.

“I feel quite well. I wanted to say a few words to thank my family and my wife. I would just like to thank the football world who sent me messages of support. Everyone who stopped for a minute to support me. I thank them. Also , of course, to the hospital in Seville, where exceptional professionals work. I feel very emotional. Thanks first of all to my wife who spent almost 20 hours a day with me,” said Riko through tears.

Rico is the goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain and spent the previous season on loan in Majorca. Before that, he defended for Sevilla for a long time, and from there he went on loan to Fulham and PSG, and then the French club bought him in the fall of 2020. For now, there are no forecasts of when or if he will return to the field.

