Lars Windhorst: This is what it looks like in his luxury villa in Beverly Hills

Lars Windhorst has bought an expensive property in Beverly Hills. Business Insider shows what it looks like from the inside. Anthony Barcelo, Getty Images/picture alliance

The controversial financial investor Lars Windhorst is known for his eccentric lifestyle. New judicial documents show that shortly after selling his shares in Hertha BSC, Windhorst bought a huge luxury property in Beverly Hills for many millions. Business Insider shows what the villa looks like: from the poker table to the cigar lounge to the private cinema.

Lars Windhorst likes to show what he supposedly owns. The financial juggler not only has a penchant for yachts, private jets and expensive cars – he is also enthusiastic about gigantic luxury villas.

Windhorst, for example, bought an expensive property in Beverly Hills just a few weeks after selling his shares in the Berlin soccer club Hertha BSC. A post in the specialist magazine that has since been deleted Dirt brought the property into contact with Windhorst a few months ago. New judicial documents from London, available to Business Insider, show that the villa actually belongs to him.

read too

Judicial documents show: Lars Windhorst bought a luxury villa in Beverly Hills, owns watches for 600,000 euros and deals in millions of dollars in arms stocks

He acquired the almost 4,000 square meter property in April of this year for almost 50 million euros. The broker is no stranger: According to various media reports, Kurt Rappaport has already sold properties to stars such as Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, model Gisele Bundchen, fashion entrepreneur Tom Ford – and now Lars Windhorst too.

Business Insider reveals what the property looks like from the inside:

According to judicial documents, Windhorst is said to have afforded this property. Anthony Barcelona

Lars Windhorst’s gigantic property stretches over more than 4,000 square meters. The villa is characterized by several terraces.

The property in Beverly Hills extends over 4,000 square meters. Anthony Barcelona

Here you can relax: jacuzzi, TV and a cozy corner with a fantastic view – all this is available on the roof terrace of the luxury villa.

The roof terrace offers a fantastic view. Anthony Barcelona

There are a total of six bedrooms on the property. One of them has a fireplace and TV as well as a great view of the city. A short way to the balcony is guaranteed.

One of a total of six bedrooms. Anthony Barcelona

An air humidification system provides a pleasant cool down in hot California.

An air humidification system ensures bearable temperatures even in summer. Anthony Barcelona

In the large garage there is not only space for your own car collection – there is also a waiting area with table football.

In addition to numerous cars, there is also space in the garage for a waiting area with table football. Anthony Barcelona

Just as ripped off when playing cards as in the world of finance? Windhorst can put his skills to the test at the poker table.

For real gamblers: the poker table with a fantastic view. Anthony Barcelona

A private cinema with Dolby sound system should not be missing in the luxury villa.

Is Windhorst following Hertha BSC’s relegation battle in the in-house cinema? Anthony Barcelona

The property also offers a comfortably furnished cigar lounge. Windhorst admitted in court: he owns a wine collection with 1,000 bottles. He could store some of the bottles here in the wine cabinet.

There is also a wine cabinet in the cigar lounge. Anthony Barcelona

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

