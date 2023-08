The Council of State rejected Reggina’s appeal: amaranths, therefore, are definitively excluded from the Serie B championship. “PMQ The Council of State in the jurisdictional seat (Fifth Section), definitively pronouncing on the appeal, as proposed in the epigraph, decides as follows: a) rejects the main appeal and, as a result, confirms the sentence of the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio , no. 13173/2023”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook