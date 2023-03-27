by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 5 minutes ago

After the stop and the withdrawal in Girona, Palermo will return to the field on Saturday 1 April at 2 pm at the “Tardini” against Parma for the 31st day of the Serie B championship. According to the bookmakers the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie B Parma-Palermo, the bookmakers’ odds appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».