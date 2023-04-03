Home World Serie C, a goal from “Paperissima” that suffered by Albinoleffe in the thirty-fifth day / VIDEO
World

Serie C, a goal from “Paperissima” that suffered by Albinoleffe in the thirty-fifth day / VIDEO

by admin
Serie C, a goal from “Paperissima” that suffered by Albinoleffe in the thirty-fifth day / VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

Sensational goal in Group A of Serie C. It happened on the Albinoleffe field, in the match of the thirty-fifth day played today (Sunday 2 April) between the hosts and Mantova. The guests impose themselves with the result…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie C, a goal from “Paperissima” conceded by Albinoleffe in matchday 35 / VIDEO appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Zaky case, his best friend Mohamed Hazem speaks: "The Italian government has not done enough"

You may also like

Catania hits the 13th, Lamezia also falls to...

Lavrov, the blitz in New York and the...

Celebrations in Montenegro after the elections | Info

Paris, a plebiscite referendum: scooters in the city...

MotoGP 2023. GP of Argentina. Franco Morbidelli: “This...

Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea | Sport

Danil Medvedev won the tournament in Miami |...

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 03 April...

Milo Đukanović’s speech after the election | Info

Speech by Jakov Milatović after winning the elections...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy