Serious accident on the Miloš Veliki highway Info

This afternoon there was a serious accident on the “Miloš Veliki” highway.

Source: Printscreen/Instagram/Serbia live

This afternoon there was a serious accident on the “Miloš Veliki” highway.

Everything happened at the exit to Surčin. As can be seen on the video published on the Instagram page “Serbia live Belgrade”, the car was totally destroyed.

There is no information on whether anyone was injured.

Traffic has slowed down on that section.

Many wrote in the comments that drivers in Serbia drive very carelessly: “On the way to Montenegro, I could see all sorts of things and conclude that most people in Serbia are abnormal when it comes to driving, and a large part of them don’t even know how to drive,” one from comments.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:11 Van and car burned in Ugrinovci Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

