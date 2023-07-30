A great transfer of Polish talent. It shone at the Euro. Now it will go to the football giant

Recently, Mateusz Skoczylas made his debut in the reserves of Zagłębie Lubin in the 2nd League, so the transfer to Milan is a big sports promotion for him. According to Fabrzio Romano, the Polish teenager will sign the relevant documents in the coming days.

Polish talent will go to Milan

Mateusz Skoczylas made himself better known to football Europe at the last European Under-17 Championship. He played in four matches, scored three goals, and was an outstanding figure of the Polish national team. He was instrumental in advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament. He showed that he has a lot of talent, which was noticed by the Milan scouts. At their suggestion, the club expressed interest in the Pole.

The teenager has been a member of the KGHM Zagłębie Football Academy for four years. Last season he played for the “Copper” U19 team. In July, he was moved to the reserve team and has already made his debut in it. He got 11 minutes with Stomil Olsztyn (2:1).

On days Skoczylas will leave Poland to develop in a big foreign club. According to Fabrizio Romano, contract terms with Milan have already been agreed and he will sign a professional contract next week.

Mateusz Skoczylas will turn 17 in September. He plays as an attacking midfielder. However, it is not known whether he will join the Milan U18 team or immediately join Primavera, the U19 team.