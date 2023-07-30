Home » Trump fails with lawsuit against CNN
Trump fails with lawsuit against CNN

A federal court in the United States has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former President Trump against CNN.

30.07.2023

Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN in October. (picture alliance / EPA / Erik S. Lesser)

The court found that the statements on the station that Trump objected to were opinions – but not false allegations of fact. This is not punishable.

Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN in October, seeking $475 million in damages.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 30, 2023.

