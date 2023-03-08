ServiceNow, new solutions together with telcos under the banner of business agility

ServiceNow and AT&T announce the joint development of Telecom Network Inventorya new solution for the management of 5G networks and fiber (network procurement, operations management, etc.) available to all telecommunications companies worldwide.

The current approach to managing network inventory is complex, inefficient, and disconnected. THE Communication Service Providers do not have an established view of their kingsti and there is no solid workflow that connects and acts on the data.

The new solution solves these challenges in the telco industry by providing organizations with a single platform that can maximize network investments, manage orders, improve the customer service experience and enable business agility.

“Telecom Network Inventory is the result of an excellent collaboration that has allowed us to create a tool that can help us address an industry-wide challenge.” He has declared Jon SummersSenior Vice President of information technology and Chief Information Officer, AT&T. “As we complete our internal deployment, we look forward to seeing how other operators around the world could benefit.”

“ServiceNow is committed to providing solutions created specifically for the telecommunications sector”. said Rohit Batra, VP and head of telecommunications, media and technology products at ServiceNow. “Together with our partners, we will continue to innovate to address the challenges communication service providers face today and tomorrow. This is just the beginning”.

Also noteworthy is the launch by VIAVI of NITRO Discovery, a large-scale, low-latency solution that provides real-time discovery of physical or virtual network resources within the ServiceNow Store. NITRO integrates with Telecom Network Inventory. The solution seamlessly combines an automatic discovery and reconciliation framework with ServiceNow for near real-time network inventory (NI), ensuring up-to-date synchronization of the network ecosystem in real time.

As network elements are disaggregated into pure cloud-native architectures or evolve using a hybrid infrastructure, maintaining visibility into all connected equipment becomes a challenge, especially when there is a disconnect between legacy tools. These concerns are addressed by NITRO Discovery through its multi-vendor, multi-domain, multi-technology inventory management system that encompasses information about physical, logical and network assets, and includes real-time, large-scale data collection and reporting. stairs.

ServiceNow’s cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify workflows so organizations can find smarter, faster ways to work. A significant number of telcos have already adopted ServiceNow solutions, such as AI Telekom, Telia, KPN, Vodafone, BT Group, T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom, Swisscom, Orange Business Services and Vodacom South Africa.