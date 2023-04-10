Las Professional Conference on Music in Extremadura (MUM2023) will take place during the days April 13, 14 and 15 in Méridto. A comprehensive program on the future of the scene in a historical setting. MondoSonoro will be telling live everything that happens there.

MUM is the acronym for Meeting Music Market. An already essential appointment for the music sector both in Extremadura and in the whole country. In addition to the meeting of professionals, the showcase program is of special value, where all those selected musical proposals from Extremadura and the entire national territory can be made known in this industry forum and in the eyes of programmers, agents and the public who will quote from April 13-14 in Merida.

The capital of Extremadura and its extraordinary historic quarter are an exceptional setting (Temple of Diana, Acueducto de los Milagros, Pórtico del Foro, Centro Cultural Alcazaba…) where you can enjoy a musical program that covers the entire current sound map of the scene national. But the MUM establishes ties with other scenes every year. Of course with Portugal (the cultural ties that unite Extremadura with the neighboring country are important) highlighting the performance of the Porto band February 47th. In this seventh edition there is also a connection with Italy, with the concert of Maria Mazzotta, in the central nave of the Museum of Roman Art, one of the most anticipated moments. At the national level, the community of Castilla la Mancha with Ana Alcaide as ambassador and the Mercat Música Viva de Vic con maruja lemon They will also be present in Mérida.

Regarding the Professional Conferences, in addition to the pitchings -brief exhibitions of cultural projects-, attendees will debate topics such as the Artist’s Statute. Of course Mondo Sonoro will be there and on Friday the 14th we will be live with some of the protagonists of this MUM 2023 from the Portico of the Forum (19h).

Ana Lua Caiano Temple of Diana 11H.

February 47th Temple of Diana 7:30 p.m.

Ana Alcaide Temple of Diana 20.30H.

Chop Chop & The Boys of Shooterville Temple of Diana 9:30 p.m.

Sergio Cepeda Temple of Diana 22H.

Laffon lover Temple of Diana 14H.

Alba Carmona Portico of the Forum 18.45H.

The Pelujáncanu Temple of Diana 7:30 p.m.

Rui Díaz & The Impossible Band Temple of Diana 10:30 p.m.

maruja lemon Temple of Diana 23H.