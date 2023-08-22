Home » Severe Storms in Rosarito Force 65 People into Temporary Shelters
Severe Storms in Rosarito Force 65 People into Temporary Shelters

ROSARITO CITY COUNCIL REPORTS 65 PEOPLE SEEKING SHELTER IN TEMPORARY FACILITIES FOLLOWING STORMS

ROSARITO, Mexico – The Rosarito City Council announced on Sunday afternoon that a total of 65 individuals have sought refuge in temporary shelters due to the severe storms in the region.

The designated shelters in Rosarito are the Andrés Luna Sports Unit, Grandfather’s House in Primo Tapia, and the Santa Anita Module.

In addition to the displacement of residents, the heavy rainfall also led to a number of vehicles being trapped underwater on the scenic highway near the Pemex node. Fortunately, personnel from the Urban Development and Services Secretariat were able to rescue those affected.

Authorities are urging residents to remain in their homes to prevent any potential accidents as the inclement weather continues.

The Rosarito City Council is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

