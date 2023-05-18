Sevilla in the Europa League final | Sports

Sevilla defeated Juventus in the second semi-final match of the Europa League and scheduled a fight for the trophy against Roma!

The Europa League is a competition ruled by Sevilla!

Tonight, the Andalusians reached the fifth final of this competition in the last nine years – they defeated Juventus in front of the home crowd and prevented the Italian final!

SEVILLE – JUVENTUS 2:1 (0:0)

/Suso 71, Lamela 95 – Vlahović 62/

Earlier in the evening Jose Mourinho led Roma to their second European final in the last two seasons after there were no goals in the second leg of the semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen (the first leg ended with Roma winning 1:0).

The Romans will fight for the trophy against Sevilla, who overturned the result against Juventus at the crowded “Ramon Sánchez Pishuan” and booked their ticket to the final, which will be played on May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest!

There were no goals in the first half, and then there were Dušan Vlahović scored in the 62nd minute shocked the home fans.

The joy of the guests lasted only nine minutes – Suso responded with a “bomb”. and took the match into an additional 30 minutes, so that in the fifth minute of the first overtime, Erik Lamela would checkmate Wojciech Szczesny with his head and lead Sevilla to the final of the Europa League, where they will try to reach the European elite in the following season.

Look at the decisive goal!

BIG HEAD ERIK LAMELA!

WHAT A BALL FROM BRYAN GIL (2001)!pic.twitter.com/jnJpKJBE41 — Football Report (@FootballReprt)May 18, 2023

By the way, every time Sevilla played the final of the second strongest Euro-competition, they won the trophy!

It happened twice in the UEFA Cup – in 2006 against Middlesbrough and in 2007 against Espanyol – and four times in the Europa League (2014 Benfica, 2015 Dnipro, 2016 Liverpool and 2020 Inter)!

