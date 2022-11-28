Home World Sex and gambling: this is how Chinese trolls censor the anti-lockdown protest on social media
BEIJING – Sex and gambling. To make it harder to find posts about protests against China‘s anti-Covid policies which have erupted in numerous cities in the Dragon in recent days, the Chinese trolls are unleashing themselves on Twitter.

Just type, in Chinese characters, any name of a large city where the demonstrations took place and here are ads for escorts, busty young ladies looking for a husband, porn and gambling sites.

