BEIJING – Sex and gambling. To make it harder to find posts about protests against China‘s anti-Covid policies which have erupted in numerous cities in the Dragon in recent days, the Chinese trolls are unleashing themselves on Twitter.
Just type, in Chinese characters, any name of a large city where the demonstrations took place and here are ads for escorts, busty young ladies looking for a husband, porn and gambling sites.
Although
See also Economic and trade cooperation with ASEAN is very resilient, and Guangxi's foreign trade is growing strongly